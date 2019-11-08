Lady Cougars advance at State Volleyball in Casper

Class 2A Results

Wind River won its first match and now goes into the semi-finals against the Wright Lady Panthers at 6 p.m. tonight. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

The Wind River Lady Cougars defeated Glenrock three sets to one and will advance to play Wright tonight at 6 p.m. at the Casper Events Center

Thursday, Nov. 7

Game 1: (E3) Sundance def. (W2) Tongue River, 3-1: 27-25, 9-25, 25-23, 25-22

Game 2: (W4) Rocky Mountain def. (E1) Pine Bluffs, 3-2: 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13

Game 3: (E2) Wright def. (W3) Greybull, 3-1: 15-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16

Game 4: (W1) Wind River def. (E4) Glenrock, 3-1: 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Tongue River vs. Pine Bluffs, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Greybull vs. Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Sundance vs. Rocky Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Wright vs. Wind River, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Results

Action from Douglas vs Lander Valley. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

Thursday, Nov. 7

In Class 3A, the Douglas Lady Bearcats were taken to five sets before overcoming the Lander Valley Lady Tigers. LVHS now plays this afternoon at 1 p.m. against Buffalo.

Game 1: (E2) Douglas def. (W3) Lander, 3-2: 25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10

Game 2: (W1) Worland def. (E4) Buffalo, 3-0: 25-15, 25-15, 25-22

Game 3: (E1) Rawlins def. (W4) Mountain View, 3-1: 26-24, 25-20, 11-25, 25-11

Game 4: (W2) Pinedale def. (E3) Torrington, 3-0: 25-15, 25-21, 25-12

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Lander vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Mountain View vs. Torrington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Douglas vs. Worland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Rawlins vs. Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

East vs Riverton. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

The Riverton Lady Wolverines went up against the No. 1 Team from the East, Cheyenne East, and were defeated three sets to one. Riverton plays Rock Springs at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Game 1: (E1) Cheyenne East def. (W4) Riverton, 3-1: 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22

Game 2: (E3) Thunder Basin def. (W2) Rock Springs, 3-0: 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Game 3: (W1) Kelly Walsh def. (E4) Cheyenne Central, 3-0: 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Game 4: (E2) Laramie def. (W3) Star Valley, 3-0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Riverton vs. Rock Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Cheyenne Central vs. Star Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Cheyenne East vs. Thunder Basin, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.