Lady Cougars advance at State Volleyball in Casper

Article Updated: November 8, 2019
Douglas vs Lander Valley in State Volleyball action Thursday at the Casper Events Center. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

Class 2A Results

Wind River won its first match and now goes into the semi-finals against the Wright Lady Panthers at 6 p.m. tonight. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

The Wind River Lady Cougars defeated Glenrock three sets to one and will advance to play Wright tonight at 6 p.m. at the Casper Events Center

Thursday, Nov. 7

Game 1: (E3) Sundance def. (W2) Tongue River, 3-1: 27-25, 9-25, 25-23, 25-22

Game 2: (W4) Rocky Mountain def. (E1) Pine Bluffs, 3-2: 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13

Game 3: (E2) Wright def. (W3) Greybull, 3-1: 15-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16

Game 4: (W1) Wind River def. (E4) Glenrock, 3-1: 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Tongue River vs. Pine Bluffs, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Greybull vs. Glenrock, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Sundance vs. Rocky Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Wright vs. Wind River, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Results

Action from Douglas vs Lander Valley. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

Thursday, Nov. 7

In Class 3A, the Douglas Lady Bearcats were taken to five sets before overcoming the Lander Valley Lady Tigers. LVHS now plays this afternoon at 1 p.m. against Buffalo.

Game 1: (E2) Douglas def. (W3) Lander, 3-2: 25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10

Game 2: (W1) Worland def. (E4) Buffalo, 3-0: 25-15, 25-15, 25-22

Game 3: (E1) Rawlins def. (W4) Mountain View, 3-1: 26-24, 25-20, 11-25, 25-11

Game 4: (W2) Pinedale def. (E3) Torrington, 3-0: 25-15, 25-21, 25-12

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Lander vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Mountain View vs. Torrington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Douglas vs. Worland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Rawlins vs. Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

East vs Riverton. Wyotoday photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

The Riverton Lady Wolverines went up against the No. 1 Team from the East, Cheyenne East, and were defeated three sets to one. Riverton plays Rock Springs at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Game 1: (E1) Cheyenne East def. (W4) Riverton, 3-1: 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22

Game 2: (E3) Thunder Basin def. (W2) Rock Springs, 3-0: 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Game 3: (W1) Kelly Walsh def. (E4) Cheyenne Central, 3-0: 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Game 4: (E2) Laramie def. (W3) Star Valley, 3-0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 8: Riverton vs. Rock Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Cheyenne Central vs. Star Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Cheyenne East vs. Thunder Basin, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie, 6 p.m.

