Disturbance at LVHS handled by Police, FCSD#1

The Lander Police issued the following statement following an incident at Lander Valley High School:

“On Thursday, November 7, 2019 the Lander Valley High School had a student start a disturbance, but made no threats towards other students or staff. Due to the fact that there was no School Resource Officer in the school at the time, the school district contacted the Lander Police Department and requested the Lander Police Department to respond. Several Lander Police Officers responded to assist in controlling the situation. No one was hurt and the school district will be handling this incident. There has been no threats towards any students or staff members at this time.”