Construction industry leads job growth in Wyoming

(Casper, Wyo.) – In recent months, Wyoming’s unemployment rate has remained low and job growth has continued at a moderate pace. This report, which focuses on employment and wage growth between first quarter 2018 and first quarter 2019, provides details by industry and county.

From first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019, Wyoming employment rose by 5,679 jobs (2.2%) and total payroll increased by $192.1 million (6.2%). Approximately half of the job gains in first quarter occurred in the construction sector, which added 2,867 jobs. Job growth was also seen in professional & business services (730 jobs); manufacturing (557 jobs); leisure & hospitality (483 jobs); mining (including oil & gas; 478 jobs); and wholesale trade, transportation, warehousing, & utilities (449 jobs). Employment fell in information (-217 jobs), retail trade (-96 jobs), and other services (-62 jobs).

Converse County added 1,209 jobs (21.7%) and its total payroll rose by $20.4 million (28.7%). Construction employment increased by nearly 700 jobs and mining employment (including oil & gas) increased by more than 200 jobs. Growth was also seen in administrative & waste services, accommodation & food services, transportation & warehousing, and professional & technical services.

Laramie County gained 1,112 jobs (2.5%) and its total payroll increased by $30.0 million (5.8%). The construction sector added approximately 600 jobs, and smaller job gains were seen in transportation & warehousing, manufacturing, wholesale trade, accommodation & food services, health care & social assistance, federal government, and retail trade.

Teton County’s employment grew by 655 jobs (3.3%) and its total payroll rose by $29.8 million (12.5%). Job growth occurred in accommodation & food services, local government, retail trade, administrative & waste services, and other services.

Natrona County added 557 jobs (1.5%) and its total payroll grew by $29.1 million (6.4%). The largest job gains were seen in mining (including oil & gas), manufacturing, wholesale trade, construction, transportation & warehousing, and other services.

Campbell County gained 391 jobs (1.6%) and its total payroll rose by $13.0 million (3.7%). Employment increased in manufacturing, wholesale trade, transportation & warehousing, and accommodation & food services.

Sublette County lost 190 jobs (-4.7%) and its total payroll fell by $4.1 million (-6.8%). Job losses were seen in mining (including oil & gas), transportation & warehousing, construction, and administrative & waste services.

Goshen County’s employment fell by 137 jobs (-3.2%) and its total payroll decreased by $129,986 (-0.3%). Job losses occurred in manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade, and finance & insurance.

Washakie County lost 94 jobs (-2.7%), but its total payroll rose by $846,486 (2.4%). Employment fell in accommodation & food services and information.