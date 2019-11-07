Wilma Slane, 85, of Hudson, Wyoming died November 3, 2019 at Lander, Wyoming.

Wilma was born on November 4, 1933 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

After retirement from the Wyoming Life Resource Center, Wilma devoted her time to homemaking and collecting.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Candice Caskey, her parents, Lewis and Lucille Freudenthal and her sisters, Janice McCord, Wanda Shelp and Elaine Lowham.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Gerald Caskey, and her brothers, Neil Freudenthal, Steve Freudenthal, Dave Freudenthal and Denis Freudenthal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being made through Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers or other memoriam, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Time and place of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.