Thanksgiving Bus planned for UW Students

Riverton, Wyo. – Wind River Transportation Authority Manager Gary Michaud announced today that the WRTA will again provide a Thanksgiving bus between the University of Wyoming and Fremont County.

“WRTA is extremely adamant about providing this transportation. Yes, it provides transportation for students, but even more important to us is the safety component for our Fremont County UW students. The roads can be downright treacherous this time of the year,” Michaud said.

The cost of the transport is $25 each way and reservations can be made by calling Sharearide at 307-696-6116. Seats are first-come-first-served, and no refunds will be allowed.

A bus will pick up students at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Union at the University of Wyoming, and the bus should arrive at the Wyoming Department of Transportation office in Lander around 4:30 p.m. at Riverton’s WYDOT office at 5:15 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the bus will depart Riverton WYDOT at noon and Lander WYDOT at 12:45 p.m. Once the bus arrives in Laramie, passengers can be dropped off at the UW Union or other locations in Laramie.

“Last year on the return trip, the roads were closed for over an hour, and several parents told us how much they appreciated knowing their students were safe on the WRTA bus.”

Michaud noted that although the bus is targeted toward University of Wyoming students, anyone may call Sharearide and make reservations.

Questions can be directed to Sharearide at 307-696-6116 or WRTA at 856-7118.