The Lander Valley Tiger Girls Swim Team will be seeking it’s 4th consecutive State Swim Title when the state swimming meet begins this afternoon in Gillette. Below is the schedule. Riverton is also participating in the Class 3A event.

Thursday: 10:00 am 3A Entries Due

12:00 pm

3A Swim/Dive Warm-ups

2:00 pm

3A Diving Prelims/Semis

3A Swim Warm-ups

3A Swim Prelims

-30 min after Diving7:00 pm



Friday: 8:00 am 4A Entries Due

8:00 am

3A Swim/Dive Warm-up

10:00 am

3A Swim & Dive Finals

1:30 pm