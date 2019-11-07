Breaking News

Rustler Basketball now 1-2 on the season

WyoToday
Article Updated: November 7, 2019
Comments Off on Rustler Basketball now 1-2 on the season

The CWC Rustler men lost a nailbiter at Northeastern Junior College Tuesday night, 78-75. Darius Guinn poured in 16 points and grabbed six rebounds while Jacob Smith also hit for 16 and pulled down three rebounds. The third Rustler in Double figures was Jerroda Brisco with 14 points and four rebounds.

Post navigation

Posted in: