Ombudsman adds page on Governor’s Web Site for complains, concerns

Wyoming’s Public Records Ombudsman has launched a new page on Governor Mark Gordon’s website to provide additional information on the Wyoming Public Records Act. The page includes a form that allows the public to contact the ombudsman directly with complaints or concerns about requests submitted to governmental entities in the state.

The page, https://governor.wyo.gov/contact/public-records-ombudsman, also includes a link to the Custodian of Public Records for most Wyoming governmental entities. The Custodian of Public Records is the first point of contact for public records requests. The page also explains the process for submitting a complaint or concern to the Public Records Ombudsman about requests that have been previously filed.

The position of Public Records Ombudsman was created with the passage of Senate File 0057, with Governor Gordon appointing Ruth Van Mark to the position in October. She will serve as a resource for public agencies who receive record requests, mediate disputes, receive complaints related to whether good cause existed for an agency to not meet the 30-day response deadline, and determine if requested records are privileged or confidential by law.