Marcella M. Jenny

Lander resident Marcella (Marcy) Marie Jenny, age 88 died 11-2-2019 at Sage West Hospital in Lander, WY. Cremation has taken place and per Ms Jenny’s request no service will be held.

Marcy was born in Schuyler, NE to Martin and Anna Jedlika on August 5, 1931.

She graduated from Schuyler High School and remained in Schuyler until she met Jack Jenny and was married in 1955.

Jack and Marcy moved to Lander, WY in 1963. Marcy was a homemaker and worked at Safeway for a period of time. They enjoyed the lifestyle Lander had to offer; hunting, fishing and camping. In retirement they traveled throughout the United States and Canada.

Marcy is proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Dorothy Herink and her husband Jack.

She is survived by her daughters; Julie (David) Wright, Donna (Daniel) Roach, Grandchildren; Jason Wright, Allyssa Roach, Heather (Andre) Marron, and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Marron.

Memorial donations may be sent to Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th Street, Lander, WY 82520