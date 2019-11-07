LMS Bullying, fighting reported; Hit and Run crash; Domestic Assault alleged.

Six days of reports came in today from the Lander Police Department. Items of note from the LPD Blotter include:

Several reports of bullying or threats made to other students at the Lander Middle School are being handled by the school administration, according to the LPD.

There was no follow-up on a report of students stealing food from Safeway because the store manager was “too busy and didn’t want to talk to police.”

A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lander was recovered. Investigators are still on the case.

A Chevy pickup was reported to have struck several vehicles parked in a driveway on North 2nd Street and then sped away. Police were unable to find the driver “at this time.”

A fight at the EndZone bar was reported and investigated. Police turned over facts of the case to the city attorney for possible charges.

A kitchen fire in a home on South 3rd Street was handled by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.

A reported domestic assault case was referred to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

A report on a fight at the Lander Middle School has been forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

A report of verbal abuse of a tenant at the Pushroot Village has been forwarded to the county attorney for review

An unknown female subject allegedly fled Mr. D’s Liquor with $40 in merchandise. Store personnel chased the subject, who got away.

A burglary was reported at an apartment on Jefferson Street where a door was kicked in to gain entry.

Arrests/Citations:

Amber Woody, 37, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County warrant

Tilford Tillman, 23, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication

Jarrod Piper, 31, Lander, arrested for Domestic Violence and cited for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Richard Whiteman, 30, Ethete, cited for Shoplifting Alcohol

Anna Brown, 25, Fort Washakie on a Lander Police warrant

Jason Brown, 30, Ethete, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on three LPD warrants

A 17-year-old female reported having seizures was cited for Minor In Possession.

Christina Linn, 45, Lander, was cited for having a Dog at Large