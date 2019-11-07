LMS Bullying, fighting reported; Hit and Run crash; Domestic Assault alleged.

Six days of reports came in today from the Lander Police Department. Items of note from the LPD Blotter include:
Several reports of bullying or threats made to other students at the Lander Middle School are being handled by the school administration, according to the LPD.
There was no follow-up on a report of students stealing food from Safeway because the store manager was “too busy and didn’t want to talk to police.”
A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lander was recovered. Investigators are still on the case.
A Chevy pickup was reported to have struck several vehicles parked in a driveway on North 2nd Street and then sped away. Police were unable to find the driver “at this time.”
A fight at the EndZone bar was reported and investigated. Police turned over facts of the case to the city attorney for possible charges.
A kitchen fire in a home on South 3rd Street was handled by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.
A reported domestic assault case was referred to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
A report on a fight at the Lander Middle School has been forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.
A report of verbal abuse of a tenant at the Pushroot Village has been forwarded to the county attorney for review
An unknown female subject allegedly fled Mr. D’s Liquor with $40 in merchandise. Store personnel chased the subject, who got away.
A burglary was reported at an apartment on Jefferson Street where a door was kicked in to gain entry.
Arrests/Citations:
Amber Woody, 37, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County warrant
Tilford Tillman, 23, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication
Jarrod Piper, 31, Lander, arrested for Domestic Violence and cited for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Richard Whiteman, 30, Ethete, cited for Shoplifting Alcohol
Anna Brown, 25, Fort Washakie on a Lander Police warrant
Jason Brown, 30, Ethete, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and on three LPD warrants
A 17-year-old female reported having seizures was cited for Minor In Possession.
Christina Linn, 45, Lander, was cited for having a Dog at Large