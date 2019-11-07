Fire Chief: House fire was started on the outside

Riverton Fire Chief Henri DeClerq said a cause of a fire that totaled a home at Tamarisk and South Broadway on Tuesday is still under investigation.

“I just got off the phone with the State Fire Marshall Office’s Investigator and he’s still working on the cause,” DeClerq said Thursday morning. “What I can tell you is that the fire started outside of the house.”

The fire chief said the house is pretty much totaled and that the roof came in on it. “Once that happens it’s pretty much totaled,” he said.

There were no human injuries in the blaze but several pets inside the home perished.

The fire call came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday.