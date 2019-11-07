Darien Ray Ferris, Ainga Wahnree (Red Fox) was born December 29, 2001 to Donald Ferris, Jr and the late Catherine Timbana in Lander, Wyoming. Darien passed away at his home at 33 North Fork Road on November 3, 2019.

Darien was a senior at Fort Washakie High School and would have been a graduate of the 2020 class. Darien had plans to travel to Hollywood, CA in November to participate in the 2019 Native American Youth multimedia event and was asked to perform at the Hard Rock Café to showcase his talent. Darien had a love for music and was becoming an accomplished guitar player, singer and always entertained us with his sick guitar rifts. Darian will always be our Rockstar to us.

Darien was the best big, little brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin and best friend to so many. If you knew Darien, you loved him. He was a rare young man, always respectful, willing to lend a hand and always made the little kids feel special….they lost a hero when he left us.

Darien Ray Ferris left this world far to soon and our lives will be forever changed without his laughter, goofiness and kindness. Fly high and journey well Ainga Wahnree.

Darien is survived by his sisters: Sierra Ferris, Jordan Timbana, Jenice Timbana and Roni Ferris. His father: Don Ferris. Jr and wife Kim. Grandparents: Carol Ferris, Kathy Dresser (Sam), Karen Snyder, Belverda Snyder, David Ferris (Kay), Jeannie Harris (Swede), Darrell Ferris (Delphine), Francine Shoyo (Arlen), Verlin Timbana, Arnella Oldman, Wesley Martel (Robin) and Barbara Armour. Aunts: Samantha Ferris (Jess Yellow Cloud), Sami Dresser, Kateri Dresser, Latonna Snyder (Efrem Mannie), Sherry Ferris (Kevin, Sr.), Anita LaJeunesse, Shawna Wilcox, Misty Harris, Sara Robinson (Tim), Barb Mireau (Rich), Susan Snyder, Toni Timbana, Diane Ferris, Michelle Ferris-Friday (John), Tara Snyder, Lacy Hurtado. Uncles: Jordan Dresser, Owen St.Clair, Sr, Darwin St. Clair, Jr (Viola), Dwight Ferris (Donna), Wilford Ferris, David Snyder (Tammy), Mel Timbana, Herman Ferris (Jennie), David Ferris, Travis Thayer. Brothers: Cordel Snyder, Dakota Snyder (Lazara), Kevin Ferris, Jr. (Nikki), Kenneth Ferris (Delaney) Ransom Ferris, Claullen Tillman, Jacoby Hereford, Braxton Lajeunesse, Luke Tidzump, step sibling: Jay Hill, Antone Tidzump (Gladys), Tim Hill and Antonia Hill. Nieces Lariah Timbana, Jadeus Bear Comes Out, Sophia Timbana, Dasaleah Timbana, Quinlyn Crawford. Nephew: Jase Kazee-Snyder. Cousins: Rena and Cheyenne Medicine Top, Taylee Dresser, Heaven-leigh, Madison and TJ Johnson, Kianna and Kaiden Mannie, Kadence Dresser and Rya Aragon, Catlyn Tillman and Davene Ward. God Parents: Kevin Ferris Jr and Sami Dresser. Great Grandmas’ Doris and Anita Felter. Numerous relatives from the Ferris, St. Clair, Hill, Jorgenson, Robinson, Timbana, Lajeunesse, Washakie, Oberly, Leclair, Foote, Chavez, Hurtado, Felter, Martel, Snyder, and Shoyo Families

Proceeded in death by Mother: Catherine Timbana. Paternal Grandfather: Donald (Raisins) Raymond Ferris, Sr. Maternal Grandfather: Elias “Rusty” Timbana. Maternal Grandmother: Judy Chinjay. Great-Great Grandfathers: Finn Snyder and Wilford (Dutch) Ferris, Sr. Great-Great Grandmothers: Charlene Felter-Snyder and Rose St.Clair. Grandparents: Russell (Rach) Hurtado, Richard (Red) Roberts, Darwin St. Clair, Sr,, Wilford (Shorty) Ferris, Jr, Richard Ferris, Sr. and Herman Ferris, Sr. Aunties: Shannon Hurtado and Sharon Snyder. Uncle: Tim Timbana. Numerous Relatives from the St. Clair, Ferris, Jorgenson, Shoyo, Felter, Timbana, Hurtado and Hill families.