Clyde Waldon Young, 68, passed away suddenly Monday November 4, 2019 in Lander, WY

Clyde was born July 12, 1951 in Nowata, OK to Joseph Young and Thelma Joan Young (Frauenburger). The family moved to Lander in the early 1960’s when Clyde and his younger brother Kenny were young boys. He graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1969. He went on to college graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Wyoming. He then moved to Alaska where he lived and worked for a number of years. He then came back to Lander in the 80’s and went on to work for Amoco. On March 6, 1981 he married the love of his life, Linda Louise (Pierce) and her 4 children. They had 2 more children in 1982 and 1986. After his retirement from Amoco, he started his own oilfield safety consulting business, which he did for several years. He then went on to work for Petroskills where he traveled internationally to consult and teach regarding safety in the oilfield.

Clyde loved to play golf, read, and watch football. Go Bears! He loved loud music. He always had music playing, sometimes too loud. He always had a book in his hands. But more than all of that he loved his family. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anything else in this world. He looked forward to anytime he could spend time together with family. He loved big family dinners when his kids and grandkids could come to town.

Clyde is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Young, his mother Thelma Joan Young(Frauenburger), his brother Kenneth “Kenny” Paul Young.

He is survived by his wife Linda, his six children Keith Shahan (Kimberly), Schelly Smith (Darren), Brett Wanner (Kathy), Jenny Wanner, Tyson Young (Ariel), and Danyel Kimsey (Andrew), his eleven grand children; Garrett Shahan, Megan & Hunter Smith, Hannah, Jennah, and Riley Wanner, Katarina Wanner and Aven Varga, Emma and Leah Kimsey, and baby on the way Parker Young, Mother in-law May Dell Pierce, and three cousins; Bobbie Sargent, Evelyn Covey, Sue Jackson.

There will be a celebration of life service scheduled on Clyde’s birthday July 12, 2020. Details to follow as the date gets closer.