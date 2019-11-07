Burglary reported; Three arrests recorded

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center reports taking 48 calls for service in the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Thursday. There were 14 requests for an ambulance and one fire call. Eleven persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population today of 207 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and seven are being jailed outside of the county.

Items of note from the Sheriff’s blotter include:

A theft of a Playstation Game unit was reported from an address on Snowberry Lane in Garden’s North. The report indicated the door to the residence had been kicked in.

A sexual assault was reported in the Lander area. Deputies are investigating.

A caller early Thursday reported one of his personalized license plates was stolen off of his vehicle.

The Fremont County Coroner had one call in Riverton. The Lander Fire Department responded to a Carbon Monoxide alarm on North 6th Street.