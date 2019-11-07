Bloedorn Lumber has new local management

Riverton, Wyo. – Have you met the Bloedorn Lumber Company’s new management team in Riverton? One face should be familiar to customers, the other face is new.

Returning to the store as General Manager is Ginger Allrich and coming in as the Assistant Manager is Susan Haws. “They got their jobs through experience,” said Bloedorn’s Regional Manager Doug Fenn.

Ginger formerly served as the Riverton Bloedorn’s assistant manager for seven years before she embarked on jobs with Winn Wholesale Supply and then at Riverton’s Legacy Moulding.

Susan comes to Riverton from Glenwood Springs, Colo., where she spent the previous 17 years in professional sales at Builder’s First Source. “I was recruited to come here and it is a wonderful opportunity and I jumped at it,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind month and it’s a great fit for me, I love it here, this is a nice town with nice people.”

In her role as general manager, Allrich has total profit and loss responsibility for the store overseeing operations, sales and the store’s fleet.

That’s not all that is new at Bloedorn’s. Fenn said come this spring the “orange” look to the store’s exterior and signage will be replaced with a pleasing sage green and similar colors, much like the changes seen at the company’s Lander lumberyard. “We’re going to do a facelift this spring and freshen up the colors and signage. It’s company wide, we’re doing a couple stores a year and it’s Riverton’s turn this coming year,” he said.

The Riverton Bloedorn’s is at 1202 North Federal Boulevard.