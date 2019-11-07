Breaking News

And They’re Off!

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: November 7, 2019
The Wind River Lady Cougars pose for a picture before leaving Pavillion on their way to Casper for the State Volleyball Tournament. #1 West seed Wind River has the night cap this evening with a 7:30PM match up against the East #4 seed Glenrock Herders. Stay tuned for updates!

