No more pheasant releases near Ocean Lake

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is notifying pheasant hunters that birds will not be released in the Maxon area near Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) for the remainder of the 2019 hunting season due to unforeseen circumstances that have resulted in poor vegetation cover.

Lander Region Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter says “Habitat conditions and associated hiding cover have deteriorated due to circumstances out of our control. We are hopeful that hunters will adapt this year and that we will be able to release pheasants on the Maxon again in 2020.”

The total number of birds released in the Ocean Lake area will remain the same this year as planned, and birds that were to be released on the Maxon will be distributed to the Ocean Lake WHMA release locations. For more information and a calendar of release dates can be found on the Game and Fish website