Curbside recycling in Riverton lives on, for now

The Riverton City Council was on the verge of discontinuing the city’s curbside recycling program when the brakes were applied Tuesday night. Instead of taking a vote on a motion to end the program, Council member Tim Hancock said he believed people did not know that was what the council was thinking because of the generic nature of the item on the council’s agenda.

The motion, by council member Mike Bailey, was then withdrawn in favor of looking at the issue with a public hearing at the council’s first meeting in December.

Comment was sought from the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Superintendent Andy Frey and Community Entry Services Chief Executive Office Shawn Griffin. Frey suggested the public be given more time, as Hancock said, to have a chance to comment on this. Griffin said CES would not be in favor of taking on the curbside collection.

There was also discussion from Councilor Kyle Larson that perhaps the city should charge more for the curbside recycling, because it is a service and that residents also pay for sanitation and water service. Hancock also suggested maybe the program could be cut back to twice a month rather than four times a month.

As presented by staff, the city has a net loss of around $140,000-150,000 dollars a year to provide curbside recycling.