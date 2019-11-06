Ceremonial end to N. Federal project held Wednesday a.m.

(Riverton, Wyo.) – The ceremonial ribbon has been cut but there’s still a few things left to do on the nearly $14-million two year-long Federal Boulevard reconstruction project in Riverton. A hearty group of elected officials, the leadership of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a representative from Wyoming’s congressional delegation, contractors and city officials gathered on a chilly and windy morning to celebrate the completion of the project at Reach Park.

With a strong northwest wind blowing, and the temperature below freezing, after introductory remarks the bright orange ribbon was stretched across the southbound lanes of North Federal and Mayor Richard Gard cut the ribbon.

The Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Luke Reiner told the audience that 20,000 vehicles use Federal Boulevard every day of the year bringing commerce to the city, state and nation. “Agricultural goods and tourists travel on this road connecting our communities to the national parks of the west, the Big Horn Basin, to the plains to the east, the desert to the south and the Wind River Reservation,” Reiner said. “WYDOT”s highway system offers a smooth surface and easy access, and that’s a good thing.”

WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Director noted that the nearly $14 million project was built with 13,600 cubic yards of concrete over 1.5 miles. “That’s 1,325 cement truck loads worth,” he said. “It was a great partnership with the city and WYDOT. I want to thank the City of Riverton and the community. We’ve held 57 community meetings, have followers on our internet site but I especially want to thank the Riverton Business Community. You’ve suffered through distractions, a lack of access to your businesses, no left turns for two years but your support is critical to the success of this project.”

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard echoed Reiner’s comments and called the the effort, “A great Project.” Gard said he appreciated the work of S&S Builders and the other contractors on the project. “We appreciate your efforts.” he said. “We’re fortunate we’ve gotten this in before winter.”

The Mayors of Shoshoni, Lander, Hudson, Dubois and Riverton gathered for the ceremony and sat in the front row with WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

“We’ll still have some work to do with sidewalks and landscaping, but the project is essentially finished,” said WYDOT’s Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers.