Assaults, thefts, dog bite on Riverton Police Blotter

Article Updated: November 6, 2019
Riverton Police responded to 36 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the police blotter include…

The School Resource Office at Riverton High School created a ticket for a Minor Under the Influence Tuesday at 12:56 pm

A sexual assault reported at during the noon hour in the Riverton area is under investigation.

A man reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend over the weekend on Blackfoot Avenue. A report is pending.

The Pit Stop on North Federal reported someone threw a cat into their garbage container. The cat was taken to PAWS.

The theft of a smart phone from a student at Riverton Middle School is under investigation.

A resident in the 1400 block of Aspen tried to pick up a dog that entered her yard and was bitten. The dog was returned to its owner. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 58-year-old male from Ethete, Eugene Ridgley for for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Bernard King for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 39-year-old male from Riverton Daniel Manzanares for Public Intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 33-year-old male from Riverton, Justin Tindall for Public Intoxication

