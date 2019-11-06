Assaults, thefts, dog bite on Riverton Police Blotter

Riverton Police responded to 36 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the police blotter include…

The School Resource Office at Riverton High School created a ticket for a Minor Under the Influence Tuesday at 12:56 pm

A sexual assault reported at during the noon hour in the Riverton area is under investigation.

A man reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend over the weekend on Blackfoot Avenue. A report is pending.

The Pit Stop on North Federal reported someone threw a cat into their garbage container. The cat was taken to PAWS.

The theft of a smart phone from a student at Riverton Middle School is under investigation.

A resident in the 1400 block of Aspen tried to pick up a dog that entered her yard and was bitten. The dog was returned to its owner. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 58-year-old male from Ethete, Eugene Ridgley for for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Bernard King for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 39-year-old male from Riverton Daniel Manzanares for Public Intoxication and two Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 33-year-old male from Riverton, Justin Tindall for Public Intoxication