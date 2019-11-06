2 Dead in Ranch Shooting

The following is a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. First published by SVI.

On Monday November 4, 2019 at 11:43 hours the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check on a couple that live on Alta Drive, Star Valley Ranch.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and attempted to make contact with the owners of the residence. After failing to get a response at the front door, deputies were able to enter the home and found two deceased individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was also recovered near the bodies. The deceased were identified as 71-year old Gary Dale Hodges and 46-year old Memorie Jean Hodges.

The case is currently being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Division of Criminal Investigation. At this time it does not appear that any other individuals are connected to this incident.