WSGS’s Oil and Gas Map of Wyoming is updated

The Wyoming State Geological Survey has published an updated paper version of the Oil and Gas Map of Wyoming, offering a generalized view of current oil and natural gas activity statewide. The 1:500,000-scale map—one of the agency’s more popular publications among a diverse range of audiences—is available for purchase or as a free download.

The new map replaces the 2016 version and depicts the latest oil and gas field polygons and field attributes, such as producing reservoirs, hydrocarbon products, and whether fields are used for storage or disposal. The map also shows the state’s active and inactive oil refineries and natural gas processing plants, with daily refining and processing capacity noted for active facilities. Data about pipelines and their transport products were provided by the Wyoming Pipeline Authority. Interesting oil- and gas-related tidbits are scattered throughout the new map as well.

Lead map author and WSGS geologist Rachel Toner said the 2019 version took a few weeks to complete instead of the months and even years it has taken for previous oil and gas maps. There are a few reasons for the shorter turnaround, she explains.

“The oil and gas data had already been created for the online map, and the base layers had been decided upon for the 2016 version, so we did not have to start from scratch,” Toner says. “We also had an internal deadline to get it done ahead of the September Rocky Mountain Section of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists conference. There was a concerted effort by staff to meet that goal, which we did.” The WSGS maintains an interactive online version of the map, which staff update annually