Woman killed in rollover was over the limit

A verdict and case docket released today in the death of Toniette M. Munguia revealed that her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit by four-tenths of one percent. The relevant toxicology in the report showed her ETOH level at 0.117 g/100 mL. The legal limit of intoxication is 0.08 percent. She was killed and two other injured un a rollover crash on the 17-Mile Road October 22.

Munguia’s death was ruled accidental and the cause of death was listed as “Impalement and blunt force trauma to head and chest due to single vehicle rollover.”

The Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash indicated speed was a possible factor in the crash. “The Honda CR-V was eastbound on 17-Mile road when the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and drove into a flood gate. When the vehicle struck the flood gate, it caused the vehicle to be launched into the air and go into a roll. The vehicle rolled at least one and a half times before coming to a rest. The driver of the vehicle was impaled during the rollover, and one passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The third passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver succumbed to her injuries on the scene, and the other two passengers were transported to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is conducting the investigation for this crash.