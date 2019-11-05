Sinks Canyon Master Plan subject of meeting today

A public meeting is set this afternoon for Phase II of the Sinks Canyon State Park Master Plan. The session is set for the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library from 3 to 7 p.m.

Over the past six months, Sinks Canyon State Park staff have been collecting feedback, and ideas about ways to enhance the visitor experience at the park and preserve its resources for future generations; but additional public input is needed to help move the planning process forward, according to state park officials.

This open house is a great opportunity for the public to make their voices heard regarding the future of the park and people of all ages are encouraged to attend and share their preferences, values, and vision for Sinks Canyon State Park.