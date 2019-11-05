Breaking News

Lower Wind River District meeting a week earlier

Article Updated: November 5, 2019
Lower Wind River Conservation District

The regular meeting of the Lower Wind River Conservation District will be held Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the conference room of the USDA Service Center at 508 North Broadway Avenue.  The meeting is being held a week earlier than normal due to a conflict with the convention of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.  The meeting is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend.

