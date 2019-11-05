Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont 11/05/19 Part One

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: November 5, 2019
For the first part of Let’s Talk, Sage West Health Care’s Information Services Director Linda Tice, and Lindsay Anderson talked about how information is used and shared at the hospital.

