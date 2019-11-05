Housing, Economic Forum set Wednesday in Lander

The City of Lander is hosting a Community Forum: Housing, Community and Economy Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

The city is inviting residents to a series of community conversations focused on housing, our economy, and community, held in conjunction with the Lander Code Audit Project. That’s a study to identify possible barriers to creating more livable, affordable neighborhoods in local land use regulations, according to a news release.

Can’t attend in-person? Use the following link to register and watch the event online: http://bit.ly/LanderForum |