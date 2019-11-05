Fight injured one; Vehicle vs Deer crashes; Burglary

Over the past 72 hours that ended Monday morning at 7 a.m. the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 129 calls for service, including 51 requests for an ambulance and four fire calls. A total of 28 persons were booked into the county detention center, which on Monday had a population of 207 inmates. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and seven others are jailed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A theft of mail complaint was received from a resident on Blackfoot Avenue.

One man was injured in a fight Sunday with unknown individuals on Elder Lane at the Garden’s North Subdivision. The fight is under investigation.

Vehicle vs Deer collisions were reported over the weekend on Riverview Road west of Riverton and along North First Street in Dubois.

A burglary in the Riverton area is under investigation. No further details were released. The call came in to the sheriff’s office Sunday after 10 pm

Fire calls included two fire alarms, response to a rollover crash south of Shoshoni and for a reported structure fire on South Third Street in Lander.

There was one call for the coroner over the weekend