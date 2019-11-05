Dubois facilities on agenda for WGF Commission

Powell, Wyo. – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Nov. 18-19 in Powell. The meeting will be held at Northwest College in the Yellowstone Conference Room, 231 West 6th Street. The public is invited to attend and provide input on important topics.



On Monday, the commission and Game and Fish staff will meet beginning at 1 p.m. for a work session to discuss operations in Teton County, Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp activities and Commission policy changes in relation to the Governor’s Advisory Committee Recommendation for Migration Corridors. There will be no official agency business conducted or decisions made during the work session. The public is invited to attend; however, this work session will not include a call to the public.

Beginning Tuesday, the commission will hear informational presentations and updates on the chronic wasting disease statewide collaborative process and the 2019 surveillance and management plan revision, an overview of the current aquatic invasive species (AIS) program, use of dogs for AIS detection and AIS rapid response plans as well as guest presentations from the National Bighorn Sheep Center and the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. The Commission will be asked to vote to approve approve habitat and migration projects for the statewide Mule Deer Initiative Program and applications for special antelope hunt event licenses. A full agenda will be available on the Game and Fish website.

At the end of Tuesday the public will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter. The meeting will be live-streamed online for those who cannot attend in-person. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

Following the Commission meeting, the public is invited to attend an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. with the commission and Game and Fish sponsored by the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Wyoming Wildlife Federation and the Yellowstone Chapter of Muley Fanatics. The open house will be held at the Park County Fairgrounds in Heart Mountain Hall, 655 E. 5th St. Youth are encouraged to attend for a chance to win donated lifetime licenses for game bird/small game/fishing and conservation stamps. Adults will have the chance to win a Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plate.