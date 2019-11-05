CWD Interim Report now available from WGFD

CHEYENNE – The interim report from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s chronic wasting disease (CWD) working group is now available to the public. The report represents a consensus of recommendations from the 31-Wyoming citizens charged with examining CWD management in the state.

The report comes after three work sessions that included information and presentations on CWD from experts, in-depth discussions amongst working group members, five public meetings and input collected online from the public. It includes nine recommendations and 43 sub-recommendations.

“The interim report prepared by the Ruckelshaus Institute, Haub School of Environmental and Natural Resources with the University of Wyoming is the foundation of how we will move forward with the development of a revised CWD management plan,” said Scott Edberg, deputy chief of the Game and Fish wildlife division.



The revised CWD plan will be posted online Dec. 2 through Jan. 15 for public comments and presented in December through a series of public meetings. Meetings are planned for:

