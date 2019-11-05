Credit card fraud reported; Deer vs vehicle crashes

The sheriff’s office in Lander reported taking 50 calls for service on Monday, including 14 calls for an ambulance and one fire call. Four persons were booked into the detention center, which today has an inmate population of 202 individuals. Of those, one is on home detention and seven inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

Items of note from the call log include:

A cold report of a collision between a School District #6 bus and a vehicle was last week in Pavillion was reported Monday.

A resident in the Hidden Valley area reported his wallet stolen last week and Monday he called to report suspicious purchases from a credit card.

Two vehicle versus deer collisions were reported Monday, one near Lander and the other near Dubois.