Cheyenne man convicted of drug, weapon charges

Casper, Wyo. – Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Jonathon Ray Swan, was sentenced on November 1, 2019, to 270 months (22.5 years) in federal prison by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. After a three-day trial held July 29 – 31, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming, Jonathon Swan was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

On December 16, 2018, Cheyenne law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a Jonathon Swan’s vehicle on Interstate 25 at the intersection of Interstate 80, for having an unreadable temporary registration in the back window of the vehicle. A Cheyenne K9 Officer and his canine partner were also present at the time of the traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the certified canine conducted a free air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle and indicated to the odor of an illegal narcotic.

A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted which led to the seizure of approximately 955 grams (approximately 2.1 pounds) of methamphetamine. Also located during the search of the vehicle was a Charter Arms, .38 special revolver. In addition, officers located three digital scales and packaging materials consistent with the sale and delivery of controlled substances. Jonathon Swan was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“This case is an example of what we can accomplish when federal and local law enforcement work together to target drug trafficking activity. The Defendant’s conviction helps stem the flow of illegal drugs into our communities and has removed a potentially violent offender from our streets,” stated United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen.

Swan will serve sixty months of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence and was ordered to pay $500.00 in community restitution and a special assessment of $200.00.

This case results from an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) joint investigation conducted by the Cheyenne Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.