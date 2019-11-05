Bicycle theft; Vehicle struck deer on West Main

Riverton Police responded to 28 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call log included:

A red, black and white Redline Bicycle valued at $300 was reportedly stolen from a residence of the 520 block of East Fremont.

A 2019 Dodge Ram Pickup collided with a deer on West Main Street near the Maverik Country Store at 6:57 p.m. Monday night.

A deer carcass was found along the Honor Farm Road. The carcass was removed.

A local man complained to police that workers at a fast food restaurant on West Main had spit onto his food and then laughed at him. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 75-year-old male from Shoshoni James Hood for Driving While Under the Influence and Open Container

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Charles Wagon for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law