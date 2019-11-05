After 25 years, Hearth and Home in Lander is no more

All good things must come to an end. And with that the Hearth and Home and Home Furniture and Gifts in Lander has closed after serving Fremont County for the past quarter century.

The daughter of Clair and the late Edna Toppance of Lander wrote a farewell letter to their friends and customers this week. “We appreciate your support of our parents over the decades They enjoyed friendships made while Dad owned Super Foods, the grocery store, and later mom Hearth and Home furniture & Gifts. Our parents were hard workers and loved people. Your friendships are important to them and you will be missed,” she wrote.

An auction on Saturday, November 16th will clear out all remaining inventory including furniture, gifts, delivery trucks, Amish buggy, hand carved moose horn, antique butcher block, retro signage, fabrics from the design center, and a lot more.

/s/ Laura – daughter of Clair and Edna