Wilson a Semi-finalist for annual Butkus Award

Chicago (Nov. 4, 2019) – The Butkus Foundation announced on Monday the semifinalists for the 35th Annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers. A total of 12 collegiate semifinalists and 15 high school semifinalists were announced, and Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was selected as one of the 12 collegiate semifinalists. Wilson is the only semifinalist from a non-Automonous Five conference team.

The 12 collegiate semifinalists are:

Butkus Award 2019 Collegiate Semi-Finalists and College

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Tae Crowder, Georgia

Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Evan Weaver, California

The committee noted three probable semi-finalists had their season not been interrupted due to injury: Dylan Moses of Alabama, Markus Bailey of Purdue and Cale Garrett of Missouri.

Finalists will be named on Monday, Nov. 25, and winners on or before Dec. 10. The professional winner will be annnounced in early 2020.

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives. This includes the I Play Clean® program encouraging athletes to play using their natural ability, and the Butkus Takes Heart™ program encouraging preventive heart scans and screening among adults.

The Butkus Award a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 since 1935.

The Butkus Award, www.thebutkusaward.com and on Facebook at 51.butkus, is presented by the nonprofit Butkus Foundation. Selectors and selection criteria are located on the official website. Search social media for #butkusaward2019.

