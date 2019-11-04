Thefts; Vehicle crash; Fraud under investigation

Riverton Police responded to 76 calls for service from Friday through Monday morning at 7 a.m. Police made 12 arrests during that period and issued three citations. From the call log:

An attempted shoplifting at Walmart on Friday was thwarted when the suspect saw a police office, left his cart and fled back into the store, only to get away. The merchandise was returned.

A two-vehicle crash Friday at North Federal and East Adams at 2:09 pm blocked a lane of travel until one of the vehicles could be towed away. The vehicles were a white TMS and a green Jeep Cherokee.

Police were alerted to a male who alleged stole a bag full of video games from Walmart and fled the scene in an older blue-colored Chevy and drove eastbound on Webbwood. Police were unable to located the suspect.

Police are investigating a possible fraud where a local resident allegedly deposited a $6,000 check purported to be from Publishers Clearing House to a bank account.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 52-year-old male from Riverton Dallas Littleshield for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 26-year-old male from Arapahoe, Joseph Brokenleg for Open Container and Public Intoxication

Arrested 47-year-old male from Riverton Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication

A 21-year-old male from Riverton Issued citation for Simple Assault on Blackfoot Avenue.

Arrested 34-year-old male from Ethete Shawn Headley for Driving While Under the Influence

A 40-year-old male from Casper issued citation for Shoplifting in the 700 block of North Federal.

A 36-year-old male from Ethete issued citation for Trespassing at McDonalds

Arrested 20-year-old female from Riverton Keyanna Applehans for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 24-year-old male from Ethete, Johnathan Quiver for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 42-year-old male from Riverton Daniel McIntyre for Driving While Under the Influence and Probation Revocation

Arrested 36-year-old female from Riverton, Kendra Jones for Public Intoxication

Arrested 35-year-old female from Fort Washakie, Nancy Whiteclay for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 31-year-old female from Riverton Charlene Monroe for two Fremont County Warrants after she was seen slapping children in her vehicle while in the drive-through lane of a restaurant.

Arrested 21-year-old male from Riverton, Kyle Jones for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 42-year-old male from Riverton Michael Lavender for Driving While Under the Influence