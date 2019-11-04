Breaking News

Lady Cougars earn West Regional Championship

Article Updated: November 4, 2019
The Wind River Lady Cougars 2019 Volleyball Regional Champs celebrated after their final win. Wyotoday Photo by Leann Woolery Sanderson

The Wind River Lady Cougars Volleyball team captured the West Regional Tournament over the weekend in Riverton beating Tongue River in the finals 3-1 with sets of 25-17, 25-20, losing 25-27, and the exciting finish 28-26. En route to the championship the Lady Cougars defeated Riverside 3-0 and Greybull 3-1.  Greybull captured third place with a 3-1 set victory over Rocky Mountain.

In the state tournament, Wind River, as the West’s #1 seed plays the nightcap Thursday at 7:30 pm against the East’s #4 seed Glenrock at the Casper Events Center .

Lander Valley captured third in the 3A West Regional with wins over Lyman, Powell and Mountain View with their only loss in the semi finals to Pinedale 3-2;

Riverton was fourth in the 4-A Regionals with wins over Evanston and Green River and losses to Kelly Walsh and Star Valley.

Lander Valley will open the Class 3A tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against the East’s #2 Douglas.

Riverton also has a 3 p.m. start against the East’s #1 team, Cheyenne East.

All matches are at the Casper Events Center.

