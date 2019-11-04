Lady Cougars earn West Regional Championship

The Wind River Lady Cougars Volleyball team captured the West Regional Tournament over the weekend in Riverton beating Tongue River in the finals 3-1 with sets of 25-17, 25-20, losing 25-27, and the exciting finish 28-26. En route to the championship the Lady Cougars defeated Riverside 3-0 and Greybull 3-1. Greybull captured third place with a 3-1 set victory over Rocky Mountain.

In the state tournament, Wind River, as the West’s #1 seed plays the nightcap Thursday at 7:30 pm against the East’s #4 seed Glenrock at the Casper Events Center .

Lander Valley captured third in the 3A West Regional with wins over Lyman, Powell and Mountain View with their only loss in the semi finals to Pinedale 3-2;

Riverton was fourth in the 4-A Regionals with wins over Evanston and Green River and losses to Kelly Walsh and Star Valley.

Lander Valley will open the Class 3A tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against the East’s #2 Douglas.

Riverton also has a 3 p.m. start against the East’s #1 team, Cheyenne East.

All matches are at the Casper Events Center.