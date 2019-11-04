EST received clean audit report; Two years in a row

Fort Washakie, Wyo. – The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has announced its 2018 Single Audit has resulted in no findings. The latest audit marks the second year in a row that the EST’s Finance Department has received a passing audit, according to a news release.

“The Tribe credited its work with a Liberty Lake, Washington, Certified Public Accounting Firm for the audit results.

“The Eastern Shoshone Finance Office has made it their priority to improve the audit process,” according to the news release. “They’re always striving to ensure that all future audits of the Shoshone Tribe are submitted on time and with no findings.”

The release also noted that findings from 2015 and 2016 “Have, at this point, been fully resolved.

“I commend the staff on their hard work throughout the year,” said the Tribe’s Chief Financial Officer Barbara Mireau. “Thanks to their daily work we were able to have clean audits.”



