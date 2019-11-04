County board to hear quarterly reports

The Fremont County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of November tomorrow, on Tuesday Nov. 5rh, with a full morning agenda. A Public Hearing is schedule to review unanticipated revenue to the county’s budget, the Center of Hope Program Director, Ron Woodward, will present his first quarter report to the board as will Fremont County Museum Director Scott Goetz. He is also expected to prevent the museum systems three year strategic plan.

There will be an update on the transfer of some duties from the county Library system to the courthouse and another update on the Moneta-Lysite road shoulder widening project is planned.

There is also two executive sessions on the agenda, both for personnel.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. tomorrow in the commission chambers at the courthouse in Lander.