Council to act on liquor license request; Fireworks; Utility rate hikes and more

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5th, with a full agenda. Action items include a request for a Restaurant Liquor License from More Burgers Riverton. The company is seeking to open a new restaurant at the former site of Taco Time on South 2nd East.

There is a fireworks application from the Riverton Holiday Festival for its opening event on Main Street. Councilors will continue to discuss the city’s recycling program. The council had directed city staff to develop additional information on the program and that data will be presented Tuesday night. In a nutshell, the council’s decision will hinge on whether they believe recycling is a service to city residents, or a cost center where return on investment would be considered. The recycling program does not pay for itself, and ran at a deficit of $116,000 last year. City staff report the benefit to the city is that recycled materials are kept out of the waste stream flowing to a landfill.

A bid award for the Eastern Shoshone Business Park north of Walmart for a wastewater detention pond is up for action. The low bidder was identified at McCarty Excavation for just over $1.3 million. Four bids were received.

The Third and Final reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the use of engine brakes in the city is up for approval

Councilors will also be asked to approve multiple resolutions that adjust the city’s water, wastewater and sanitation fees, to account for a 2.4 percent increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment.

The body will also discuss a request from the Riverton Medical District, the private non-profit group seeking to build a new hospital in Riverton, for a Joint Powers Agreement with the City to help in obtaining grants for the project.

The full agenda is copied below: