Webbwood/North Federal traffic changes on Monday

Riverton – Installation of a new traffic signal at the Webbwood Road/North Federal Boulevard intersection in Riverton will change the way traffic moves through the area beginning Monday morning.

“Webbwood Road will be closed where it meets North Federal Boulevard on the west side of Federal on Monday to facilitate installation of the new traffic signal system,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “The east side of Webbwood Road is scheduled to be closed Tuesday.”

“After Tuesday, until the traffic signal is operational sometime next week, traffic coming off Webbwood will be controlled with stop signs,” Scheidemantel said.

The traffic changes are expected to happen beginning Monday morning.

The $13.96 million project is nearing completion, and state and local officials will cut the ribbon Wednesday, Nov. 6, on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will signify completion of the two-year urban project through the heart of Fremont County’s largest town.

Next week’s ribbon cutting is slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Reach Park, near the intersection of Sunset Drive and North Federal Boulevard, and citizens are invited.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.