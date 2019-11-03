Lawmakers reject federal background check bill

CHEYENNE – A bill requiring Wyoming to share disqualifying mental health information on potential gun owners with the federal background check system failed this past week by a 8-6 vote of the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, according to the Wyoming Business Report.

HD#34 Representataive Tim Salazar of Dubois voted against advancing the bill.

If passed, the legislation would have required Wyoming to report people to the National Instant Background Check System if their mental health issues disqualified them from owning a firearm. It also would have set up an appeals process for those who lost their gun rights to regain them.

A person may be barred from owning a firearm for several reasons under federal law, including if he or she has committed a felony, been involuntarily committed to a mental health institution or been declared criminally insane.

Wyoming is one of 11 states that doesn’t have a process that mandates courts or law enforcement to share disqualifying mental health information to NICS, according to previous Tribune Eagle reporting.

During the first day of a two-day meeting, First District Judge Thomas Campbell said the bill would further offer the possibility of gun rights being restored.

“From my point of view as a judge … I would do all the same things I already do to get (someone) to a mental health institution,” Campbell said. “It’s the process to get it back that I thought was the bulk of this.”

Others involved in the judicial process raised concerns about the bill’s unclear language. Peggy Trent, chairwoman of the Wyoming Prosecuting Attorneys Association, said the question of who would restore a person’s gun rights remained confusing.

“We’ve moved more to local in determining the expungement or granting of gun rights back to an individual who’s mentally ill, as opposed to doing it on a state level,” Trent said. “Due to the ruralness of Wyoming, many counties serve in that role of adjudicating the mentally ill, even though the person is not from their community.”

Trent pointed to Natrona County as an example of a county that would have to figure out how to take on additional work from its neighbors.

“Natrona serves many counties, and they would have the sole responsibility of having these hearings for these particular matters,” Trent said. “How do we take that on?”

The process to get a federal agent and witnesses for such a hearing would be a challenge, considering prosecuting attorneys’ existing caseloads, Trent said.

“I don’t know how many of you have tried a case that needed a federal agent,” Trent said. “It is literally an act of God to get one to testify.”

Other lawmakers worried the bill might open the door for future background checks. Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Dubois, who voted against the bill, said he was concerned the bill could eventually become a “red flag” law, allowing police to confiscate firearms from potentially dangerous people.

“There needs to be a concise definition of how people prove to a court that they have successfully completed treatment for their mental illness so that they can regain their Second Amendment rights,” Salazar said, adding the bill lacked a clear definition of which mental illnesses were disqualifying.

“I have always had mistrust of the federal government being given records of potentially thousands of Wyoming citizens in perpetuity for the purpose of removing their constitutional rights, when some of them have not even committed a crime,” he said.

Original reporting by Tom Coulter, Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.