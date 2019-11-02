UW Cowgirl Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer results

The Wyoming Cowgirls earned 38 points from their five newcomers, as UW picked up an 81-45 exhibition win over Adams State on Friday night in front of 2,384 fans in the Arena-Auditorium.



“Obviously, they were nervous, a lot of our kids were nervous,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “This is the first time they’re getting minutes at this level. They’re playing in front of their family, they’re playing in front of their friends, and I think it’s nerve-wracking. We were a little on edge at first, but as the game settled in, I was really, really pleased with the effort. I was really, really pleased with what we did with our new kids.”



For Wyoming’s new comers, junior college transfer Jay Johnson scored five points, fellow JC transfer Emily Buchanan added eight points, freshman Jaeden Vaifanua tied for the game high with 11 points, freshman McKinley Bradshaw put in eight points and freshman Paige Powell added six points.



Wyoming’s other double-digit scorers were sophomore Tereza Vitulova with 11, and senior Taylor Rusk and sophomore Quinn Weidemann each with 10 points.



Rusk and sophomore Karla Erjavec each had a game-high four assists, while sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos had three assists to go along with five points and five rebounds. Rusk had a game-high six rebounds, while Vituolva and Vaifanua each grabbed five boards and redshirt junior Selale Kepenc had four.



“I was really pleased with the effort by everybody,” Mattinson said. “I thought we shared the ball well. In the second half, I can think of three times where the ball went from one end of the court to the other end of the court without a dribble. I’m not going to say each time that shot was made, but that’s sharing the ball, and that’s the thing we have to do.”



The Cowgirls return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 6, when they host Colorado Christian in UW’s 2019-20 season opener. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium

Cowgirls Sweep Falcons

Kyle Spradley photo

The Wyoming volleyball team opened the month of November, much like it spent most of October, winning. As the Cowgirls swept past Air Force Saturday afternoon at the UniWyo, winning 25-12, 25-13 and 25-19.

The Cowgirl (15-8, 10-2 MW) defense was smothering in the sweep as UW held the Falcons (8-16, 5-7 MW) to just a .009 hitting percentage and recorded 15 blocks on the day. The 15 blocks ties a season-high for the Cowgirls while the hitting percentage was an opponent-low against Wyoming in 2019.

“I thought we talked about some shot-tendencies with Air Force. It took us a couple of points but we figured it out. I thought (blockers at) the pins were doing a nice job of lining up and the middles did a good job of closing,” said Head Coach Chad Callihan.

“I thought our service pressure really set up a lot of those blocks today too. That was a good thing to see against a pretty good passing team.”

Wyoming and Colorado State play to 0-0 Draw on Friday

Kyle Spradley photo

FT. COLLINS, Colo. – The Wyoming soccer team (7-7-5, 4-5-2 MW) and the Colorado State Rams (12-5-2, 7-3-1 MW) couldn’t settle anything after 110 minutes, playing to a 0-0 draw on Friday afternoon.



There were several opportunities for both sides early in the first half of the game. The Cowgirls came out and had shots in the seventh and ninth minutes by senior Summer Taube and sophomore Amber Vokoun. Taube’s shot sailed left while Vokoun had her shot saved by goalie Gabi McDonald. Colorado State had a chance with 10:23 on the clock with a strike by Gracie Armstrong and Taylor Steinke with 11:21 showing, each went right. Less than three minutes later, redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum had her look at the net go right as well. Both teams continued to push the ball towards the net. The Rams had another chance from Steinke that went high followed up by a shot by freshman Maria Allen that was stopped by McDonald. The two teams combined for three shots the remainder of the half as they headed in to the lockerroom tied up at 0-0. Wyoming had six shots compared to four by the Rams.



In the second half, Wyoming had an early chance from senior Michaela Stark that missed right. Off a corner by CSU, Alex Lanning was unable to connect followed by a shot to the bottom right that was saved by sophomore goalie Riley Furbush. The Cowgirls had back to back chances by Taube that was saved and off a corner came in the 58th minute with a header by sophomore Savannah Warner going over the net. The two teams exchanged several shots over the next 15 minutes with no results for either one. In the 76th minute, Colorado State had one of its best looks with a breakaway that was crossed in and the shot by Caroline Lucas was tipped high and out by Furbush. After a corner kick that followed, Armstrong’s fourth shot of the game would hit the top post giving the Cowgirls a free kick. Wyoming had one final chance with the clock winding down which went high left. The teams would head into extra time after 90 minutes still with a 0-0 score.



In the first overtime, each team had chances within a minute of each other but were unable to connect. Stark and Lanning had opportunities bottom right that were scooped up by the goalies. Late in the ten minutes off a cross, Taube had her strike saved by McDonald. Both teams had several good looks in the second overtime period. The Rams best chances came in the 109th minute with strikes from Caeley Lordemann and Steinke which came up empty. Wyoming had one final push and with 109:36 a shot by sophomore Indianna Asimus went wide right of the goal. It would end 0-0 after 110 minutes.



Stark finished the match with a team-high four shots with one of them on goal. Taube had three looks while tfour others had two shots a piece. Six Cowgirls logged all 110 minutes in the match. Lee played 45 minutes in net, while Furbush saw action in 65 minutes and had six saves. McDonald finished her night with seven saves in 110 minutes. The two teams combined for 33 shots while the Rams had six corner kicks compared to four by Wyoming.