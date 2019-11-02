Done: County Teams Out of Playoffs after round one

It was a long night for Fremont County teams in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Football Playoffs Friday night. Only neighboring Thermopolis came away with a win and will advance to the semis.

The Lander Valley Tigers, top team in the East Conference, lost to the West’s #4 Powell 41-14. The Tigers two losses this season both came at the hands of the Panthers. It was a disappointing end to one of Lander Valley’s best seasons in recent memory. The Tigers finished the year with a 7-2 record and a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

The Jackson Hole High School Broncs spoiled Riverton’s return to the playoffs with a 48-6 win on the Wolverines home field. After not winning a single game last year, Riverton’s senior class rebounded and lead their team to a 4-6 overall mark and a 3-2 conference finish. Not to be denied, the Wolverines punched in a last second touchdown to avoid being shut out.

The Shoshoni Wranglers had the best effort of any county team Friday night, but they, too, came up short against the Southeast Cyclones 25-6. Two huge turnovers deep in Shoshoni territory led to easy scores for Southeast, who broke open a tie game with scores on the miscues. Southeast added an exclamation point to the final with a touchdown in the final minute.

For the third consecutive year, the Wind River Cougars traveled across the Bighorn Mountains to Sheridan County and faced the powerful and undefeated and defending state champion Big Horn Rams. The script was the same as in past years as the youthful Cougars failed to score while the Rams ran it up to win 82-0.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 1

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 20, Rock Springs 16

Cheyenne East 35, Natrona 14

Sheridan 62, Kelly Walsh 14

Thunder Basin 24, Gillette 20

Class 3A

Cody 55, Worland 26

Jackson 48, Riverton 6

Powell 41, Lander Valley 14

Star Valley 45, Douglas 12

Class 2A

Buffalo 28, Lovell 6

Burns 57, Big Piney 6

Mountain View 72, Wheatland 0

Thermopolis 49, Lyman 14

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 82, Wind River 0

Cokeville 20, Wright 16

Southeast 25, Shoshoni 6

Upton-Sundance 53, Rocky Mountain 7 (at Upton)

Class 1A six-man

H.E.M. 73, Meeteetse 36

Hulett 60, Farson-Eden 13

Lingle 73, Burlington 38

Little Snake River 59, Kaycee 0

The semi-finals schedule:

Semifinals

Nov. 8

At higher seeds

Class 4A

(4) Cheyenne East at (1) Thunder Basin, TBD

(3) Cheyenne Central at (2) Sheridan, TBD

Class 3A

(3W) Jackson at (1W) Star Valley, 6 p.m.

(4W) Powell at (2W) Cody, TBD

Class 2A

(3E) Thermopolis at (1E) Buffalo, TBD

(2E) Burns at (1W) Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Class 1A 11-man

(3E) Southeast at (1E) Big Horn, TBD

(2E) Upton-Sundance at (1W) Cokeville, 1 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

(2E) Hulett at (1W) Little Snake River, TBD

(3E) Lingle at (1E) Hanna-Elk Mountain, TBD

Scores and schedules courtesy Patrick Schmidt at Wyoming-Football.com