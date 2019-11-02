Daylight saving time ending: Fall back 1 hour before bed

It’s Fall Back time again as Daylight Savings Time ends and Standard Time begins. If you don’t want to get up at 2 a.m. and turn your clocks back one hour, do it before bedtime tonight.

Here’s the official word from “Time and Date.com:”

“Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 3, 2019 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.”