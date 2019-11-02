Breaking News

Daylight saving time ending: Fall back 1 hour before bed

Article Updated: November 2, 2019
Turn clocks back one hour before bedtime tonight. Image courtesy KUTV.

It’s Fall Back time again as Daylight Savings Time ends and Standard Time begins. If you don’t want to get up at 2 a.m. and turn your clocks back one hour, do it before bedtime tonight.

Here’s the official word from “Time and Date.com:”

“Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00:00 am clocks are turned backward 1 hour to Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:00:00 am local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier on Nov 3, 2019 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.”

