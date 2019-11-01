Vandalism; Sexual Assault; Theft; Eight arrests/citations

The back window on a vehicle parked in the 500 block of East Adams was found broken out. There are no suspects.

A sexual assault was reported before 3 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

A missing purse was reported by a woman at the Hampton Inn. A report was taken.

A vehicle crashed into a pole in the 100 block of West Main. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Arrests:

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton, Scott Smead for Probation Revocation

Arrested 36-year-old male from Ethete, Anderson Antelope for Open Container and Resisting Arrest

An 18-year-old female from Oklahoma, a 19-year-old male from Green River, and an 18-year-old female from Idaho were issued citations for Minor in Possession of Alcohol in the West Residence Hall at CWC.

Arrested 30-year-old male from Lander, Julian Spoonhunter for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton, Jared Oldman for Driving While Under the Influence

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.