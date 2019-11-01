Severed cable reason for North Broadway repair

A tent and trailer parked at a street excavation site for the past week closing one lane of traffic in the 100 block of North Broadway is there to fix a communication cable that was inadvertently sliced by a contractor.

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said a contractor using directional boring cut into the 1200 pair communications line owned by Century Link. The severed cable resulted in telephone disruptions in several areas of downtown.

Due to the age of the cable, which apparently had been installed in the 1970s there was no easy way to reconnect the lines. The old line was insulated with paper, and did not have colored strands. Each line had to be tapped into to see where it belonged before it could be repaired.

Rather than have the problem fixed over the weekend, the weather hit and the process has taken much longer than anticipated.