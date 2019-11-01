Motorist died of exposure; Was subject of extensive search

Riverton, Wyo. – A woman who disappeared from a campsite in Sublette County in July and whose body was found in Fremont County, died of “complications of environmental exposure and hypothermia.” That was the determination by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office in the death of 28-year-old Aubree Corona.

In a verdict and case docket released this week, the relevant toxicology from an autopsy revealed she had three different drugs in her system, including 45 mg/mL of Gabepentin, 9.4 ng/mL of Oxycodone and 8.4 ng/mL of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Coronor Mark Stratmoen said the drug dosages were not enough to be fatal, but combined, they could’ve made her confused and disoriented.

Corona was reported missing on July 13 after leaving a campsite in Sublette County for Pinedale. She apparently became disoriented and ended up crossing Union Pass to Dubois. She was last seen in Dubois. Her vehicle was spotted August 17th at the end of a narrow mountain two-track road in the area of Leeds Creek in the Bridger Teton National Forest within Fremont County by another motorist. Three days later, her body was found 1.3 miles from her vehicle.