Fremont Therapy Group Seeks Full-Time Billing Assistant

Fremont Therapy Group is looking for a strong professional to add to our administrative team. Currently, we are seeking a full-time billing assistant for our five-clinic company, headquartered in Riverton.

Our number one goal is to provide the best treatment possible for our patients as well as give them an excellent experience with physical therapy. Billing is an integral part of the patient experience, and one that we don’t want to hinder having a positive experience.

For the welfare of our patients, we have made the commitment to keep our billing “in house” and not outsource claims to a distant company that does not know our patients, let alone their case or condition. With over 20 years of insurance billing experience, our expert staff is here to advocate for every patient by helping them realize the maximum coverage they deserve when they need it most.

Our ideal candidate must be competent handling phone calls, possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, have demonstrated multi-tasking and organization skills, be familiar with Microsoft and Google applications and feel comfortable learning proprietary computer programs. Familiarity or experience with health insurance is a plus, but mainly we seek a candidate that demonstrates a willingness to help and continue to learn and grow with our company.

This role is vital for all our clinics to run smoothly on a day to day basis. In addition to working with a highly skilled and fun staff, we offer the following benefits:

15-25 days paid-time-off per year

6 paid holidays

100% employer-paid group health insurance

Participation in our 401K, a 3% company contribution

Performance based bonus program

Profit sharing

Opportunity for professional growth and advancement

At FTG, our staff is the most important part of our identity — essentially, they are “us”. Because of this, we work hard to find and keep excellent staff who will provide the best services possible to our patients. Patients can expect to always be seen one-on-one by a licensed physical therapy professional, with the added value of state-of-the-art facilities and ability to choose the clinician most appropriately skilled for their unique condition. Our clinicians have advanced certifications and training in a variety of areas and/or have earned post-graduate degrees. As a result, we have been fortunate that our staff choose to stay with us for extended lengths of time and many have made working with us a career decision. Click here to find out more about our staff, team and what we are doing in the community.

Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities for nearly 25 years. We also have clinics in Green River, Rock Springs and Rawlins. All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems and vestibular dysfunctions.

Please send your resume to deb@ftgpt.com.