Fraud attempt; Theft alleged Student with photos

Today’s Lander PD report covers the past three days, ending Thursday. From the call log:

A reported theft from the Bomgaars Store on Grand View Drive is under investigation. No other details were released.

A report of a student at Lander Valley High School showing inappropriate photos of other students is being investigated by the School Resource Officer.

A fraud was reported when a local party received a check totaling $4,400 for an equipment purchase, but the bank determined the check was not legitimate. A report was taken.

Under investigation is an allegation that a landlord cleaned out a tenant’s belongings from an apartment on Jefferson Street.

Arrests/Citations

Sharnae Noseep, 20, Lander, Cited for No Drivers License

Ronald Halstead, 30, Rock Springs, was served a Lander Police Warrant

A 16-year-old Female of Lander was cited for illegal Left Turn at an Intersection.

Amy Applegate, 34, Lander, cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions following a collision at North 4th and Lincoln.

Keborah Kister, 53, Riverton, arrested for Disrupting a Government Facility and Resisting Arrest at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Holly Banks, 26, Lander, was cited for Suspended License, No Insurance, Expired Registration.

Lisa Henry, 48, Lander, was cited for Suspended License, No Insurance and running a stop sign.

Chancelor Foutz, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession.

Hiisis Goodnight, 18, Lander, Cited for Contributing

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.